Golden State Warriors Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo Report
It has been reported several places in recent years that the Golden State Warriors’ dream scenario would be to acquire Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Only interested in big-time moves that maximize their championship window with Steph Curry while also helping them transition into an eventual post-Curry world, it makes sense why Golden State would view Antetokounmpo as the perfect fit for that vision.
During an appearance on The TK Show, The Athletic’s Sam Amick again restated this commonly known idea that Golden State sees Antetokounmpo as their dream target.
“One that I think is just always gonna be monitored around the NBA is if the wheels fall off the Bucks,” Amick said. “We know that Joe Lacob has had dreams of Giannis coming the Warriors’ way for a very long time. Again, unlikely, but Khris Middleton is gonna be a free agent next summer… I think Giannis is worth monitoring.”
Golden State Warriors fans have been reacting to this report on X.
Via @30problemz: “It’s over for the league when we get Giannis. 5 straight rings.”
Via @goldenstateover: “OH YEAH WRAP IT UP”
Via @Curry4daW: “Pipe dreams as usual to cover the fact the team gon be fighting for a play-in spot all season.”
Via @nikotaughtyou: “Don’t hold your breath.”
As Amick emphasized, it is important to note that this is an unlikely scenario for several reasons. That said, it has been known for years that Antetokounmpo is a dream target for Golden State.
