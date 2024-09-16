Inside The Warriors

Golden State Warriors Fans React to Giannis Antetokounmpo Report

The Warriors have been known to have interest in Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Joey Linn

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30).
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30). / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
It has been reported several places in recent years that the Golden State Warriors’ dream scenario would be to acquire Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

Only interested in big-time moves that maximize their championship window with Steph Curry while also helping them transition into an eventual post-Curry world, it makes sense why Golden State would view Antetokounmpo as the perfect fit for that vision.

During an appearance on The TK Show, The Athletic’s Sam Amick again restated this commonly known idea that Golden State sees Antetokounmpo as their dream target.

“One that I think is just always gonna be monitored around the NBA is if the wheels fall off the Bucks,” Amick said. “We know that Joe Lacob has had dreams of Giannis coming the Warriors’ way for a very long time. Again, unlikely, but Khris Middleton is gonna be a free agent next summer… I think Giannis is worth monitoring.”

Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks (34) before the 2021 NBA All-Star Game at State Farm Arena. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors fans have been reacting to this report on X.

Via @30problemz: “It’s over for the league when we get Giannis. 5 straight rings.”

Via @goldenstateover: “OH YEAH WRAP IT UP”

Via @Curry4daW: “Pipe dreams as usual to cover the fact the team gon be fighting for a play-in spot all season.”

Via @nikotaughtyou: “Don’t hold your breath.”

As Amick emphasized, it is important to note that this is an unlikely scenario for several reasons. That said, it has been known for years that Antetokounmpo is a dream target for Golden State.

Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

