Suns Reveal Final Status of Key Guard vs Pacers

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin will be suiting up for Phoenix as it plays the second of a six-game road trip tonight against the Indiana Pacers.

After returning from a seven-game absence due to a left calf strain Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Goodwin was originally questionable with left calf injury management on the front end of a back-to-back against Indiana.

Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) and Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) were also listed as questionable for the Suns (38-27) and still are.

Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) remain out for Phoenix tonight.

The Pacers (15-50) are also dealing with several injuries of their own.

Already without Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) for the year, Pascal Siakam (right knee sprain) is also out after originally being doubtful against Phoenix, while Ivica Zubac (left ankle sprain), T.J. McConnell (right hamstring soreness), Andrew Nembhard (low back and neck soreness) and Aaron Nesmith (right ankle injury management) are all still questionable.

What Jordan Goodwin Brings to Suns

Goodwin had not missed any games due to injury this season before his calf strain and has become a vital piece off Phoenix's bench and is perhaps the best representation of the gritty identity the Suns have established this season.

The 27-year-old is averaging 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 22.2 minutes per night for the Suns.

"He has the intangibles. He gets us those extra possessions. He's a havoc on-ball. We've missed his presence." Suns star guard Devin Booker said of Goodwin before his return against Milwaukee to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

Goodwin's absence allowed other players such as Rasheer Fleming and Haywood Highsmith to get some extra opportunities, and they both seized the moment, leaving Phoenix with a good problem to have in trying to figure out minutes for everyone.

Against the Bucks on Tuesday, the Suns ran with an 11-man rotation which saw Goodwin play 14 minutes in his return, as he recorded six points and two assists and shot 2-for-3 from deep.

Although Goodwin is active tonight for the Suns, Phoenix might try to get him as much as rest as possible before tomorrow night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

The Suns need every win they can get at this point of the season with them sitting two wins behind the No. 3-No. 6 seeds in the West, who all have 40 wins.

Phoenix will have a great opportunity in tonight's game against the Pacers, which tips off shortly after 4:00 p.m. MST, as Indiana has lost 10 games in a row.