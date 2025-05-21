Phoenix Suns Rookie Misses Out on Award
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns rookie forward Ryan Dunn was not named to either of the two All-Rookie teams announced by the NBA Tuesday.
Dunn, who was selected to the Rising Stars Game at the All-Star break, received the fifth-most votes of players who did not make the first or second team. He garnered one first-team vote and seven second-team votes.
These were the players who made each team.
First Team:
- San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle
- Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey
- Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher
- Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr
- Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells
Second Team:
- Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis
- Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington
- Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan
- New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi
- Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware
Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier, Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski, Detroit Pistons guard Ron Holland II and Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht all received more votes than Dunn.
Dunn burst onto the scene quickly for the Suns after being 28th overall last summer, showcasing a much improved 3-point shot from college right out of the gates. However, former coach Mike Budenholzer was really inconsistent in giving Dunn minutes, cutting his minutes significantly for an elongated period in January and February.
Dunn ended the season averaging 6.9 points on 43% shooting from the floor and 3.6 rebounds in 19.1 minutes across 74 games played for the 36-46 Suns.
Along with last year's 40th pick Oso Ighodaro, Dunn figures to be a key piece for the Suns moving forward, as Phoenix currently does not have much youth around its Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
New general manager Brian Gregory was said by the Suns to be "instrumental" in selecting Dunn and said in his introductory press conference that player development will be very important for Phoenix under him, so Dunn's role could expand significantly as soon as next season.