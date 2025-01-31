Suns Rookie Named Rising Stars Replacement
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns rookie forward Ryan Dunn has been selected as a Rising Stars injury replacement for Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain, who is out for the season with a torn meniscus.
Dunn originally was not chosen for the All-Star event for first- and second-year players, as well as G Leaguers. He is now one of 10 rookies who will be heading to San Francisco in two weeks for the event and joins fellow Suns teammate Kevin Durant, who was voted in as an All-Star starter last week.
Second-year players Anthony Black (Orlando Magic), Toumani Camara (Portland Trail Blazers) and Ausar Thompson (Detroit Pistons) were also named injury replacements. There are 11 second-year players and seven G-League players who will be participating in the Rising Stars event.
Dunn, who is the Suns' first Rising Star selection since Deandre Ayton in 2020, spoke about the original snub earlier this week saying he was a little upset at first because that was a goal of his. He added that "whatever happens, happens" in terms of being an injury replacement for McCain.
More on Dunn's selection from the Suns press release:
"Through 41 games this season, including 24 games started, Dunn is averaging 7.2 points on 45.0% shooting from the field and 3.4 rebounds in 19.8 minutes. He is posting a Defended Field Goal Percentage of 40.8%, leading all rookies and ranking sixth in the league among players to have defended at least 300 field goal attempts. Dunn recorded career highs of 18 points and 11 rebounds, his first career double-double, in a win at Washington on Jan. 16.
"Dunn becomes the 12th Suns player to be selected in the 31-year history of the event at NBA All-Star. He will join Wesley Person (1995), Trevor Ruffin (1995), Michael Finley (1996), Steve Nash (1997), Shawn Marion (2001), Amar’e Stoudemire (2003; 2004-MVP), Markieff Morris (2012), Miles Plumlee (2014), Devin Booker (2016; 2017), Marquese Chriss (2017) and Deandre Ayton (2019; 2020) as Suns players to participate.
"Dunn is replacing Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain, who had season-ending surgery to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee on Dec. 17.
"The annual showcase of premier young talent, featuring a mini-tournament with four teams and three games, will air Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. MT on TNT. The Castrol Rising Stars champion will earn a spot to play in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. MT on TNT. The Rising Stars Draft will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. MT on the NBA App and on social platforms @NBA."
Congrats to Dunn!