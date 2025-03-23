Inside The Suns

Suns Rookies Absolutely Need More Playing Time

The Phoenix Suns need to rely on their young legs as the regular season comes to a close.

Donnie Druin

Mar 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro (4) dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- As the Phoenix Suns approach their final stretch of games for the 2024-25 season, there's no denying which players should share a prominent role for the sqaud with play-in tournament hopes on the line.

The Suns' rookie duo of Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro have played sparingly over the course of the season, though both have been rather impactful when given opportunities on the floor.

That was clear as day in Phoenix's most recent win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Suns' rookie duo stepped up big time to deliver a much needed win - especially on the defensive side of the ball, where Phoenix has struggled.

"I think it's helped with Ryan (Dunn), what he brings, taking on, lots of times, other teams’ best players, or sometimes the point guards, and we're having a presence up the court with Ryan and Cody (Martin) is giving us good minutes as a defender," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said.

"Royce (O'Neale), Oso (Ighodaro), those guys. I think there's an energy that's building on that end of the court that helps Book (Devin Booker) and Kevin (Durant) on that end, and then it helps them when they go on offense also."

Phoenix has tried various lineup combinations throughout the season with no sustained success.

Now, with their postseason hopes on the line, their two young stars need to shine.

Dunn has been a somewhat frequent player in previous starting lineups, though it was Ighodaro that impressed in their most recent outing.

“He is taking advantage of his opportunity, something he's been waiting on, something he's been communicating and talking in the rotation. The willingness to learn on top of what he already knows. He asks a lot of questions, I feel he already knows the answer to, but he knows reassurance, so that is good," said Devin Booker following the win.

The Suns - now more than ever - need a jolt of energy in their rotation, and Phoenix's youngest crew of players can provide just that.

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

