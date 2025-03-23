Suns Rookies Absolutely Need More Playing Time
PHOENIX -- As the Phoenix Suns approach their final stretch of games for the 2024-25 season, there's no denying which players should share a prominent role for the sqaud with play-in tournament hopes on the line.
The Suns' rookie duo of Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro have played sparingly over the course of the season, though both have been rather impactful when given opportunities on the floor.
That was clear as day in Phoenix's most recent win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Suns' rookie duo stepped up big time to deliver a much needed win - especially on the defensive side of the ball, where Phoenix has struggled.
"I think it's helped with Ryan (Dunn), what he brings, taking on, lots of times, other teams’ best players, or sometimes the point guards, and we're having a presence up the court with Ryan and Cody (Martin) is giving us good minutes as a defender," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said.
"Royce (O'Neale), Oso (Ighodaro), those guys. I think there's an energy that's building on that end of the court that helps Book (Devin Booker) and Kevin (Durant) on that end, and then it helps them when they go on offense also."
Phoenix has tried various lineup combinations throughout the season with no sustained success.
Now, with their postseason hopes on the line, their two young stars need to shine.
Dunn has been a somewhat frequent player in previous starting lineups, though it was Ighodaro that impressed in their most recent outing.
“He is taking advantage of his opportunity, something he's been waiting on, something he's been communicating and talking in the rotation. The willingness to learn on top of what he already knows. He asks a lot of questions, I feel he already knows the answer to, but he knows reassurance, so that is good," said Devin Booker following the win.
The Suns - now more than ever - need a jolt of energy in their rotation, and Phoenix's youngest crew of players can provide just that.