Suns Rookies Receive Mixed Reviews From Summer League
The Phoenix Suns have three rookies on the roster that could have an impact in the upcoming season.
All three played in the Las Vegas Summer League and left an impression on The Athletic insider Law Murray.
"Maluach started at center and launched six 3s in his first summer-league game, making only one of them. That’s kind of how it went for Maluach, as nearly half of his 28 field-goal attempts were 3s, and he made only three of them. He only had a 1:7 assist-turnover ratio as well, so it’s going to take him some time offensively, though he blocked four shots. Maluach will likely be Mark Williams’ backup next season," Murray wrote.
While Maluach struggled in Las Vegas, Fleming had a better showing that could lead to competing for a spot in the rotation in his rookie year.
"He missed games with right knee soreness and came off the bench at power forward behind last year’s second-round rookie Oso Ighodaro before starting the finale. Fleming is strictly an off-ball finisher, but an effective one both inside and outside of the paint. He had five steals in three games," Murray wrote.
The Suns also had a strong performance from their other second-round pick in Koby Brea. He could have a chance to develop in the G League and turn into one of the league's top shooters.
"Brea started at shooting guard and made 4 of 5 3s in his summer-league opener. He certainly can shoot, but he has to be a better decision-maker (2:9 assist-turnover ratio). He’s on a two-way contract," Murray wrote.
The Suns need to hit on their draft picks in order to dig themselves out of their rebuild, so at least two of the above players (hopefully all three) become key players for the organization down the line.