How Much Money Suns' Mark Williams Lost With Suspension

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to welcome back Mark Williams to the lineup after he served a one-game suspension for fighting New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado over the weekend.

Alvarado was suspended for two games while Williams is now eligible to return as Phoenix concludes their road trip to end 2025. Next up are the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

The Suns managed without their starting center in a win over the Washington Wizards, but it did come at a slight cost for Williams.

According to Bobby Marks, Williams lost $36,072 due to the altercation while Alvarado lost $62,069.

And here’s the formula



Alvarado: 1/145 per game of his salary



* Different formula because of 2 games



Williams: 1/174 per game of his salary https://t.co/NSwDCkByP2 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 29, 2025

While that's certainly a drop in the bucket for a millionaire, it's still sizable for common people who aren't hooping in the NBA.

What Happened Between Jose Alvarado and Mark Williams?

In Phoenix's Saturday night win over the Pelicans, Alvarado and Williams were both ejected after exchanging blows that boiled from shoving to a full-fledged fight.

From the NBA's official suspension report:

"The incident, which occurred with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter of the Suns' 123-114 win over the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Dec. 27, began when Alvarado committed a defensive foul on Williams, who in turn shoved Alvarado in the back. Alvarado then escalated the incident and the players then engaged in an on-court altercation including punches thrown."

JOSE ALVARADO VS MARK WILLIAMS



FEATHER WEIGHT VS HEAVY WEIGHT BOUT pic.twitter.com/2H80S9mB42 — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) December 28, 2025

The Suns replaced Williams with Nick Richards during the game, though it was Oso Ighodaro who got the starting nod for Phoenix on Monday.

Ighodaro posted six points, ten rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes.

Mark Williams' Impressive Season Hopes to Continue

Williams struggled to stay healthy in his three prior seasons of basketball before landing in Phoenix via a draft night trade from the Charlotte Hornets, though the Suns' medical staff has done an incredible job of keeping the big man upright and healthy to begin 2025-26.

And that's paid dividends, as Williams has been able to consistently flash the talent that made him a coveted trade asset. He's currently averaging 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds with 1.1 assists per night. He had eight rebounds in 11 minutes played before being ejected in New Orleans.

While Williams hasn't been the main catalyst for Phoenix's hot start to the regular season, he's certainly been a key cog for a Suns squad that could hit 20 wins before New Year's Day rolls around.

