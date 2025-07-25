Inside The Suns

Insider: Suns Could Be Out on Ben Simmons

The Phoenix Suns' latest string of moves suggest they might be out on the former top pick.

Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- With Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant now off the roster, all eyes are on the Phoenix Suns to see how they'll shape their team entering the 2025-26 season.

There's been a handful of names linked to Phoenix, though Ben Simmons has been a player often paired with the Suns as a fit - though one NBA insider believes that may be off the table after recent moves made by the organization.

"Sacramento and New York were the two teams that I was told back in Las Vegas were the top contenders for Ben Simmons and his two best options. But we've also been told that Boston and Phoenix are teams that have made contact with his camp and his representation," Jake Fischer reported on Bleacher Report (h/t Hoops Hype).

"The Suns I think make a little bit less sense now that they have brought in Jordan Goodwin after claiming him off waivers from the Lakers. And Boston, I think their situation is still a little bit murky being that they are absolutely still going to be open and engaged on trade conversations for Anfernee Simons and George Niang, but right now there's a bit of a Ben Simmons sweep stakes going on at the the bottom of the barrel of the NBA free agency open market period."

The Suns could look to upgrade the point guard position with Jalen Green and Devin Booker both mainly operating as primary scorers/shooting guards - though the belief around Phoenix is Booker will steady point duties entering the new year.

Goodwin seems to fit what new Suns coach Jordan Ott wants out of a backup point guard, though the door shouldn't be completely shut on Simmons or any other outside presence.

Phoenix did swing and miss on a guard who just signed with the Los Angeles Lakers - you can read more about that here.

