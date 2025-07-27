Suns Roster Puzzles NBA Analyst
The Phoenix Suns are in a state of flux after trading Kevin Durant and buying out Bradley Beal.
The Suns appear to be heading in a direction without a goal, but rather just trying to get to a different destination.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale listed the Suns as one of five rosters in the league that "make zero sense."
"Buying out Bradley Beal leaves the Phoenix Suns with one fewer shooting guard. They now have, approximately, 11 left," Favale wrote.
"I'm kidding. Sort of. The depth chart is funny-looking, but this is mostly a callout to the complete absence of a point guard.
"Devin Booker is capable of some serious playmaking lifts but overtaxed when saddled with primary facilitation and scoring responsibilities. He has also always seemed at his best alongside more dynamic bigs. Phoenix has exactly one of those (Oso Ighodaro).
"The rest of the Suns' center rotation is stockpiled with a bunch of rim-running 5s: Khaman Maluach, Mark Williams and Nick Richards. All of them will be at a disservice without a higher-end lob-throwing tactician by their side."
The Suns have a few months to potentially get the roster sorted to make a little more sense before the start of training camp.
As of now, the Suns have all 15 roster spots filled with three two-way players, but they could mix and match with other people between now and the end of the season.
The Suns need to find some direction, but it remains to be seen if the team will try and give this particular group a chance to play out some of their kinks or if changes will be made before the start of the season.
Regardless, change needs to come to the Suns organization soon or this season could turn into a disaster quickly.