Suns Rookie Makes Statement in All-Star Game
PHOENIX -- In the midst of all of the questions about this year's All-Star format, Phoenix Suns rookie Ryan Dunn took advantage of it.
Dunn's team captured the Rising Stars championship on Friday and was given a birth to play in the All-Star Game semifinals against "Shaqs OGs," which featured his Suns teammate Kevin Durant along with Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James (out due to injury), Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.
The Rising Stars ended up losing 42-35, but Dunn excelled on both ends of the floor. He tied a team high with eight points (3-5 FG) for the Rising Stars to go along with two rebounds and a steal in 10 minutes.
"This was probably one of the best weekends that I experienced," Dunn said. "This is something that I always wanted to be a part of, and to really be here, get this opportunity to play here and even play on Sunday (of) All-Star Weekend, it was very great to be here."
In his very first possession in, Dunn splashed home a corner 3-pointer to give his team momentum, and what he said helped to get him the flow of the game.
Later on, Dunn made a highlight play when he crossed over Harden and finished with a nice lefty layup.
He also played excellent defense down the stretch, as Shaq's OGs missed several shots that would have gotten them to the target score of 40 in large part due to Dunn's defense.
"I'm glad Ryan was able to come out there and play on Sunday night," said Durant, who also added that Dunn was his favorite role player (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).
"Something for him to aspire to and be in. Sunday night is a special time. Those rookies that were on the floor tonight, they looking at us as All-Stars, get some inspiration when they come back out there and play. I'm sure we'll see a few of those guys playing on Sunday night as well. Ryan has a chance."
Dunn saw his minutes decrease before the All-Star break for the Suns, as coach Mike Budenholzer pointed to an ankle injury he was still recovering from January.
However, Dunn could be back playing more soon, as he said the ankle "feels good" now. He added he was headed back to Phoenix to get some treatment before the Suns start a four-game road trip on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs in a special game at the University of Texas.