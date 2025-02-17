Suns Star Kevin Durant Gets Honest on All-Star Weekend
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant just wrapped up his 15th All-Star game appearance, and he hopes there's many more ahead.
"Hopefully ten more ahead," said Durant when asked how many more times he'd like to participate.
The NBA All-Star Game has received plenty of criticism for the lack of effort from the player's perspective, and even after the league changed the format this year, there's still a massive lack of appeal for fans to tune in.
One idea that's been tossed around is a one-vs-one tournament between players.
Durant says he'd probably partake.
"You never know. We never thought we'd see a tournament in an All-Star weekend, either. Anything is up in the air," Durant said (h/t Duane Rankin).
"I think (NBA commissioner Adam Silver) and those guys are doing a great job of pushing the envelope, trying to be creative, trying to reignite the All-Star weekend. That might be a solution."
Durant is the only star that would participate in the solo All-Star event.
"I'm open to it," Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving said. "When there's smoke there's fire, and I'm that fire in one-on-one.
"There has to be an appreciation ... because you've got to commentate it a bit different than a five-on-five. There's an appreciation for seeing a 1v1 matchup that I think just goes beyond just what the traditional space is now."
The NBA certainly needs to do something to reignite the interest and passion surrounding the tournament. When it comes to the latest idea, the one-on-one tournament might just be enough.