Suns Schedule Gets Update
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' schedule saw Games 81 and 82 added to the schedule following the conclusion of NBA Cup group stage play.
The Suns failed to qualify for the knockout stages after going 3-1 in group play, and two consolation games have been added.
From the team:
"The Phoenix Suns have had two regular season games added to their schedule following the results of Emirates NBA Cup Group Play. The Suns will play at the Utah Jazz on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. MT and will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6:00 p.m. MT.
"Tickets for the Suns vs. Trail Blazers game on Dec.15 are on sale now at . Both the Dec. 13 and Dec. 15 games will be televised locally on Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports."
Phoenix couldn't have had a better break, as their two opponents (Portland and Utah) are the second and third-worst teams in the current Western Conference Standings.
The second year of the in-season tournament won't feature the Suns in the official bracket, though Devin Booker says he's still a fan:
"I think it's fun. It gives you a different motivation early in the season. Obviously, for the fans, it gives people something to talk about. They do a good job of enhancing the courts, enhancing the ball, but we have fun with it. My favorite part is the point differential and being able to play to the end. I always say, I think that's how I should always be," he told reporters after the game.
"... We knew what was at stake today. We were keeping tabs on the Dallas/Memphis game during the game. So I think it's a fun little twist in the season"
The Suns are next set to play on a three-game road trip beginning with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.