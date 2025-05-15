Suns Select International Guard in Post-Lottery Mock Draft
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are likely going to have plenty of options with the 29th overall pick in this summer's NBA Draft.
It is unclear what the needs of the team will be specifically with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale all being potential trade candidates, but Phoenix could try to find someone who would fit next to Devin Booker.
In The Athletic's post-lottery mock draft, the Suns selected 6-foot-6, 19-year-old guard Ben Saraf of Germany's Ratiopharm Ulm:
Sam Vecenie wrote:
"Saraf is on Ulm in Germany with Essengue and is a bit more decorated than his French teammate. He won MVP of the Under-18 European Championships this past summer while putting together one of the best scoring performances in the event’s history. Since then, he’s been a bit up and down. He’s averaging 12.1 points and 4.3 assists this season while shooting 45 percent from the field because he’s excellent with his gathers on drives and sharp with his midrange game, but he also has games when he’ll miss several shots and look out of sorts if teams fight to take away his left hand. He’s extremely dominant on that wing, and he needs to continue adding to his overall handle package.
"The Suns could use more playmaking and ballhandling across the court, and Saraf’s combo-guard tendencies in addition to his passing vision would be a strong fit."
There has been no clear consensus in mock drafts for who the Suns could target with the 29th pick, which was originally held by the Cleveland Cavaliers then traded to the Utah Jazz in the Donovan Mitchell trade and acquired by Phoenix in January.
Vecenie also had the Suns select 6-foot-2, 23-year-old Florida guard Alijah Martin with the 53rd pick (should be 52nd), originally owned by Denver, after Martin helped lead Florida to winning the national championship last month.
Phoenix praised new general manager Brian Gregory for being "instrumental" in the draft picks of Ryan Dunn (28th overall) and Oso Ighodaro (40th overall) last summer after both had pretty good rookie campaigns.
Now, Gregory will look to the lead the charge in finding another strong prospect for the Suns near the end of the first and second round.