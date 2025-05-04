Suns Select Intriguing Wing in New Mock Draft
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' draft strategy got a little more interesting last week when Phoenix promoted Brian Gregory from vice president of player programming to be its new general manager.
Gregory spent the last two seasons in Phoenix's front office, but that is his only front office experience. Before joining the Suns, Gregory was a Division I men's basketball for 19 years at the University of South Florida (2017-23), Georgia Tech (2011-16) and at the University of Dayton (2003-11).
Even with his limited front office experience, Gregory "oversaw player personnel and scouting and was instrumental in selecting Suns rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro" last year, according to the team's press release on the move.
Under owner Mat Ishbia, the Suns have publicly said they do not place a lot of value on building through the draft, as is evidenced by them not owning the rights to any of their picks through 2031. However, that might now change with Gregory in charge.
This summer, the Suns hold the 29th overall pick from the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the No. 53 pick from the Denver Nuggets.
The Suns got the first round pick after trading their 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah in January. Utah originally owned the picks in return for trading away Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland and Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.
Phoenix's second-round pick was acquired as part of the package alongside Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets in January in exchange for Josh Okogie and three future second-round picks.
In The Athletic's latest mock draft, Phoenix selected 6-foot-6, 21-year-old former Washington State wing Cedric Coward, who recently transferred to Duke and is testing NBA Draft waters, with its first round pick.
Sam Vecenie wrote on Coward:
"Coward is my bet for this year’s riser into the first round. This might not be high enough. Coward only played six games this year, but he was lights out in those appearances, averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and shooting 56 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3 and 84 percent from the line before a shoulder injury knocked him out. I saw Coward work out in Los Angeles in April, and it’s hard to overemphasize just how impressive he was. His balance and fluidity athletically are special for a player who is 6-6 with a 7-1 or so wingspan. Everything in the kinetic chain with Coward is perfect. Everything is in one motion and clean with the jumper, with easy, repeatable mechanics to pair with touch. He seems to have added some explosiveness, too. He’s a real upside swing for a team in the back half of the first round that wants to bet on his current trajectory.
"Coward committed to Duke earlier this week and is a perfect fit there if he chooses to attend. But my opinion is that he will prove himself worthy of staying in the draft."
Vecenie had the Suns select 6-foot-2 Florida guard Alijah Martin with the No. 53 pick. Martin played a key role in leading the Gators to the national championship this season after transferring from FAU, where he started in the Owls' Cinderella run to the Final 4 in 2023.