Suns Sent Statement in Massive Win vs Cavs
PHOENIX -- Don't look now, but the Phoenix Suns are on a three-game winning streak.
As the 2024-25 regular season begins to wind down, the Suns are in a tight race for the West's final play-in tournament spot.
The Suns - with their backs against the wall - will look to finish the season strong, and that objective is off to a great start after besting one of the league's top teams in the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday in 123-112 fashion.
“It's important, you know, every game is going to be a battle at this point; we see the remaining schedule," said Devin Booker after defeating Cleveland.
"We know what we're up against, and you know, we're going to have to sustain what we're doing now. You know there's going to be rough parts, still going to stick together and just keep doing what we're doing.”
Phoenix was led by Kevin Durant's 42 points, a season-high for the Slim Reaper.
"I mean, this is the best team in the league, record-wise; they clinched the playoffs a week ago. So, we know how dominant they been all season, and we were locked in since yesterday on a game plan and trying to come out here and play our best game tonight. So excited about the win," Durant said.
"Especially around this time of year, it's important to get big wins and to have some good momentum. I like the style of play that we had the last few games on both ends of the floor. So, we've been building on that. And coach (Mike Budenholzer) has been coaching us up pretty well and practicing on those schemes that we've been working on the last few games, and we just get better at that.
"So, we keep grinding, man, like I've been saying. I mean, it is late in the season. We only have a handful of games left, but those are the most important games and I'm looking forward to playing.”
The Suns (34-37) cling on to the West's 10th spot and realistically could only climb into the ninth seed by the end of the regular season. Phoenix has 11 games remaining with the toughest schedule in the league, according to Tankathon.
Phoenix sent a message to the rest of the league last night - they're not going down without a fight.