Suns Star Remains Out vs Timberwolves
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star guard Bradley Beal will be missing his sixth-straight game tomorrow night with a left hamstring strain when the Suns travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Beal was the only non two-way player listed on the injury report for both teams. The Suns have gone 4-1 in the five games Beal has missed with his injury with the lone loss coming last night at the hands of the Boston Celtics in a 132-102 blowout.
The Timberwolves have proved to be a tough matchup for the Suns ever since sweeping them in the playoffs last season. Minnesota has won all three matchups against Phoenix this season.
Suns superstar Kevin Durant, who is in the midst of a stretch of three-straight 30-point games, offered this on the mindset of the team for tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves following the loss to Boston Wednesday:
"Get ready for the next one. We’ve got a big conference game against Minnesota, a team that we’ve been struggling against and want to look to get a win against, so, move on."
After the loss to the Celtics, Phoenix now has a 35-38 record on the year and is tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the 10th seed in the Western Conference, which is the final play-in spot. The Suns and Mavs are 0.5 games back of the Sacramento Kings for the ninth seed.
While the Suns are fighting to stay in the play-in, the Timberwolves are competing for the sixth playoff spot to avoid the play-in. Minnesota's 41-32 record on the year has it in the eighth seed, but only 0.5 games back of the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, who are tied with a 41-31 record.
With only nine games remaining for both teams and their current place in the standings, every matchup is important at this point for the Suns and Timberwolves.
Tomorrow's contest could have a playoff-like feel because of this. It will tip off shortly after 5 p.m. Arizona time.