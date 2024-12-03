Suns Star Receives Upgrade vs Spurs
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are expected to have Bradley Beal tonight against the San Antonio Spurs.
Beal, who has been dealing with a calf strain in recent weeks, saw his status upgraded from PROBABLE to AVAILABLE ahead of Tuesday night's NBA Cup action.
Starting center Jusuf Nurkic remains out with a right thigh contusion.
Full injury reports for both the Suns and Spurs below:
SUNS INJURY REPORT:
- Bradley Beal (Left Calf Strain) is Available
- Jusuf Nurkić (Right Thigh Contusion) is Out
- Collin Gillespie (Right Ankle Sprain) is Out
SPURS INJURY REPORT:
- Jeremy Sochan (Left Thumb Proximal Phalanx Surgery) is Probable
- David Duke Jr. (G League – Two-Way) is Out
- Harrison Ingram (G League – Two-Way) is Out
- Tre Jones (Left Shoulder Sprain) is Out
- Riley Minix (G League – Two-Way) is Out
Beal has missed eight of Phoenix's 19 games thus far and last played on Wednesday, Nov. 27 against the Brooklyn Nets. Beal left action with roughly seven minutes left and did not return, which was followed by missing Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors.
As a third scoring option behind Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, Beal is averaging 18.2 points per game on 50% shooting from the field to pair with 3.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
With health back on their side, the Suns have won their last two-of-three after dropping their prior five straight.
The Spurs have won their last five of six entering Phoenix.
Opening tip is slated for just past 7:00 PM Phoenix time.