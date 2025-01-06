Report: Suns Star Would Welcome Trade to These Teams
PHOENIX -- Another twist and turn in the 2024-25 season of the Phoenix Suns is here.
Last night, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported the Suns - amidst a losing streak - are benching Bradley Beal from the starting lineup in a move that raises eye brows for numerous reasons.
Beal's been at the center of trade discussions surrounding a potential move for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, as the former Wizards star hasn't quite played up to par in Phoenix while also being the only salary (outside of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who simply aren't being dealt as long as the Suns remain competitive) that matches a potential deal.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro gave the following updates on Twitter/X today surrounding Beal:
"As for Beal the no-trade looms large. He could have went to Milwaukee before he ended up in Phoenix but that was turned down. Have heard he would waive no trade for LA, Miami, Denver but I do believe there are a few others that he could ultimately decide work for him," he said.
"Lots of talk about Detroit being a 3rd team for Beal. Doesn't make a lot of sense to me as to why they would want him but have to do some more digging. They have cap space but young team on the rise so unless heavily incentivized no real reason. Still need to do more work on that."
Beal's in the third year of a five-year, $251 million contract that began with Washington back in 2022. For the 2026-27 season, that year is a player option for Beal.
Beal's no-trade clause has been a massive talking point for the Suns, and perhaps Phoenix moving him to the bench is sending a bigger statement.
"No matter the angle - one thing is clear. The Suns need to try something different in any form possible. This experiment has yet to work on a consistent enough basis to justify doing the same thing over and over - the benching decision was the right one to make," our own Kevin Hicks said on the situation.
The league's trade deadline is Feb. 6, and it only feels like we'll see more speculation on the Suns moving forward.