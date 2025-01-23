Suns Star Devin Booker Achieves Another Career Milestone
After scoring 32 points in the Phoenix Suns' blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, Devin Booker now has 200 regular-season games with 30 points or more for his career.
Booker became the 10th shooting guard in NBA history to reach the milestone and did so in 636 career games across 10 NBA seasons.
"Just longevity, consistency, I'm a vet now," Booker said of the achievement (via Suns). "I've been in (the league) for a little bit of time, all in one place. It's been a journey, and it's been exciting, but it's always been the situations that I'm in."
Booker has scored 30 or more points in seven of his last nine games and is averaging 25.5 points per game on the season.
His teammate, Kevin Durant, who had 24 points against Brooklyn, became the seventh player in NBA history to reach 400 career 30-point games just five games ago.
As for Booker, he is also inching closer to what would be the biggest personal achievement of his Suns career so far: the all-time franchise points leader.
He now has 15,504 career points and is 163 points shy of passing Walter Davis' franchise-leading mark of 15,666.
At his current points per game average, Booker would pass Davis in seven games. If Booker stays on his recent tear, it could come even sooner than that.
Barring any injuries, the games to look out for Booker surpassing Davis would be Phoenix's Feb. 3 road matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (6 games away) and its Feb. 5 game at the Oklahoma City Thunder (7 games away).