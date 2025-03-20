Suns Star Devin Booker Joins Exclusive NBA List
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have life once again - much of that is due to the franchise player that reached yet another milestone last night.
The 127-121 victory over the Chicago Bulls that put the Suns back into the play-in picture also featured a 41-point showcase from Devin Booker that elevated the 10-year vet on an impressive list in the record book.
Booker has now recorded the seventh most 40-point performances amongst shooting guards in league history - trailing only Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Allen Iverson, Tracy McGrady, and George Gervin - per the Suns official X account.
Booker is no stranger to climbing up the record book - as he frequently has ranked among the youngest players in NBA history to reach thousand-point milestones and just became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Suns franchise weeks ago.
More importantly, Booker's excellent performance created some insulation for the Suns when it comes to fighting to reach the play-in, as Phoenix only faces two squads that are below the eight-seed line in either conference over the final 12 games - the Suns are still in strong position despite the gauntlet to come.
Booker - who is ninth in the league in scoring average at 25.9 PPG - still has a chance to reach the coveted 2,000 point season by game 82. Assuming Booker participates in each of the final 12 games, he can reach the mark by averaging 28.3 PPG - this doesn't feel inconceivable at all for the scoring machine.
The continued excellence that the two-time All-NBA selection has exhibited despite some struggles in his 10th season should be inspiring - Booker is still a high-impact player and is well on his way to being considered one of the greatest shooting guards to play the game.
The next opportunity to see Booker and the Suns in action is tomorrow night when the team takes on Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the lengthy stay in Phoenix.