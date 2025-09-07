Suns Star Heading Towards Hall of Fame
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into the future with a handful of questions the organization must answer - though the presence of Devin Booker can't be denied.
After moving on from stars in Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, Booker inked a massive extension to remain in the Valley and hopefully will help keep the Suns competitive ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Booker enters his 11th season in Phoenix and already has etched his name in Suns lore.
Is the Basketball Hall of Fame waiting?
ESPN Debates Devin Booker's Hall of Fame Case
ESPN recently went through a tiered list of players and debated their standing on potentially making the Hall of Fame.
Booker found himself in a class with Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell, Domantas Sabonis and Jaylen Brown.
"This is a fun cohort of players, all of whom will be 29 years old by the end of October, and all with one or two career All-NBA nods and a decent Hall of Fame chance depending on the rest of their primes," wrote Zach Kram.
"... Out West, Booker has just two All-NBA selections and now finds himself in a terrible team situation, but his consistency since he entered the league as a teenager means he's 10th in career points through age 28, with 16,452. Stephon Marbury (19th place) is the only player in the top 20 who's not in the Hall or a lock to get there. Booker could end up with a DeRozan-esque Hall of Fame case in a decade, with enough points to swamp any demerits on his player page."
Booker very much could make the Hall of Fame if his scoring numbers continue - though a championship with Phoenix could very well make his case undeniable.