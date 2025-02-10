Suns Star Kevin Durant Gets Honest on Rumors, Future
PHOENIX -- One thing that was made clear across the league at the 2025 NBA trade deadline is virtually no one is off limits in discussions - the Phoenix Suns nearly fell victim to that new trope themselves.
Reports surfaced just days before the deadline that Phoenix had been dangling superstar F Kevin Durant in trade discussions less than two full calendar years after acquiring the former scoring champion from the Brooklyn Nets.
Durant reportedly felt "blindsided" by the news of him being shopped, and Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro went as far as to say that a Durant trade was "80% complete" as last week progressed.
Durant spoke to media for the first time since the deadline passed at the conclusion of practice on Monday - and was very open about the experience.
From Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic
"Just business, man. It's part of the business. Everybody is bought and sold in this league. Anybody can be up for action. I understand that," said Durant.
The 2014 MVP understands that the league is a business at the end of the day - as he has seen the manner the Boston Celtics shipped Isaiah Thomas out in 2017, the way the Dallas Mavericks blindsided Luka Doncic not even two weeks ago - and everything in between.
Do the Suns want to part with Durant? Almost surely not. However, the 15-time All-Star is really the only player on the roster that has a high level of trade value at this current time - it proved to be too much to move Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker is clearly untouchable in all circumstances.
Durant also spoke on his future in Phoenix, which seems much murkier now compared to three weeks ago.
"I always had a goal of playing my contract out and see what happens. ... I know that will be a topic. That's probably the most frustrating part about being in trade talks is that microscope is going to be solely on me the rest of the season," he said.
The perception now is that Durant is unhappy with the Suns' front office and won't do them any favors when it comes to potentially signing the contract extension that has been on the table for the two parties since last summer.
It ultimately feels like this response is focused on the frustration surrounding how the narratives that have been peddled over the last two weeks could serve as a true point of distraction and contention moving forward - with or without credence.
He is very aware the potential fallout the rumors can cause - and it appears as if he's ready to move beyond that - for the time being, at least.
Durant also stated that he plans to play tomorrow night against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the previous three contests with an ankle sprain.