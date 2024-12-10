Suns Star Kevin Durant 'Optimistic' to Return Soon
PHOENIX -- There's hope the Phoenix Suns could gain their most important player back soon.
Kevin Durant has missed ten of Phoenix's 23 regular season games thus far with a mix of calf and ankle injuries, and the presence of the Slim Reaper couldn't be more night and day in terms of the Suns' overall performance.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania says Phoenix could expect Durant back this weekend:
"There is optimism that MVP candidate Kevin Durant could return from an ankle sprain on Friday against the Utah Jazz or Sunday at home versus the Portland Trail Blazers, sources said. The Suns are 11-2 with Durant in the lineup this season -- and 1-9 without the two-time Finals MVP."
Durant's presence on the floor would be a much-welcomed sign for a struggling Suns team who is currently on a three-game losing skid.
Of course Phoenix misses Durant's offensive prowess, though the numbers on defense are staggering with/without Durant in the lineup, as the Suns are allowing 121.2 points per 100 possessions without Durant on the floor compared to the 109.2 figure with him healthy.
"It's part of our league. We're not any different. I'm sure there's not a team in the league that's not dealing with some people in and out of the lineups. And hopefully we teach and start to learn a way of playing that's good for everybody, regardless of who's healthy and who's not and guys can find ways to contribute," said Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer.
"Other people have opportunities to get more minutes. So we'll just see how Kevin is and you just got to keep playing. You got to keep competing, keep getting stops, get out, run, play with each other, try and play the way we want to play."
The problem? Phoenix has found little ways to replicate their success with Durant on the floor, and the rest of the lineup has struggled as a result.
Whether it's Friday against Utah or Sunday vs. Portland, it's exciting for Suns fans knowing their star could be back in action soon.