Suns Star Shares Honest Thoughts after Draft Lottery
PHOENIX -- Monday night's NBA Draft Lottery was arguably one of the most surprising in history leading up to a draft with one of the better classes this decade, highlighted by the Dallas Mavericks getting the No. 1 overall pick with just a 1.8% chance to do so.
The three teams that were tied for the best odds to get the No. 1 overall pick, which will almost certainly be Cooper Flagg, in the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets instead landed at 4 (Hornets), 5 (Jazz) and 6 (Wizards).
The San Antonio Spurs were awarded the No. 2 pick despite only a 6.3% chance of getting it, putting them in prime position to get another young talent next to Victor Wembanyama or trade the pick for an established star.
Even with three max contract players in Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers landed the No. 3 pick after an injury-riddled season. Philadelphia's pick would have gone to Oklahoma City had it not fallen in the top six.
Three more teams that were thought to be tanking in the New Orleans Pelicans (12.5% chance of getting No. 1 pick), Brooklyn Nets (9.6% chance of getting No. 1 pick) and Toronto Raptors (8.5% chance of getting No. 1 pick) are now picking 7th, 8th and 9th respectively.
So what was the lesson from this drama-filled lottery? Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant shared his thoughts on X.
"Tanking must be really stressful on a organization," Durant posted.
The lottery sometimes benefits teams for having the worst record in the league, but nights like Monday night show that is not always in the best interest of teams to lose as many games as possible to have the best chances of selecting No. 1 overall.