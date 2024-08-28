Suns Star Praised by Olympic Teammate
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' regular season is quickly approaching - with training camp being just a month away.
That doesn't mean Devin Booker can't continue to reap the reward of being the "unsung hero" of a gold-medal winning Team USA squad that went undefeated en route to the highest honor in international basketball.
Boston Celtics G Jrue Holiday - a teammate of Booker in both the 2020 Tokyo and the recent Paris Olympics - managed to continue to heap praise on the star 2-guard in an informal setting.
"I think Devin Booker really played - kind of how you play off each other with him is pretty easy..." said Holiday during the brief exchange at a Boston Raising Cane's today.
The response was clearly concise - but that arguably makes it more impactful.
Holiday was a frequent starter next to the Suns' star, and the fact that he was the one actively making sacrifices for the good of the squad has clearly left a lasting impression on the once-rival, who famously got a game-saving strip steal on Booker in game five of the 2021 NBA Finals.
Booker could have chosen to be a ball-dominant, volume-heavy guard on the team, but he usually ceded the limelight in favor of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James - which likely had a bit to do with respect and practicality.
He still made those sacrifices despite being among the best players in the entire world himself. That decision ended up playing dividends.
Booker averaged modest numbers - 11.7 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 3.3 APG - but the impact he brought to the court transcended the numbers (he was a +130 while on the floor in the 11 games the Olympic squad played).
He also shot a team-best 13-23 from three-point range, and was crucial to the victory over France in the gold medal game - as he pitched in 13 first-half points to combat Guerschon Yabusele.
For as polarizing Booker can be in the world of NBA fandom, one thing is absolutely certain. He has unquestioned support from his peers and coaches alike - that will ultimately bode well moving forward over the remainder of his prime in both the NBA and international play.