Suns Star Projected to Have Bounce Back 2025-26 Season
PHOENIX -- Devin Booker and the entire Phoenix Suns team struggled last season en route to a 36-46 record and missing the playoffs for the first time in five years.
The 28-year-old Booker did not have a bad season statistically, averaging 25.6 points and a career-high 7.1 assists, but it was not up to his standards especially coming off a strong showing in the 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA, as he shot 46.1% from the floor and 33.2% from 3 across 75 games.
The Suns and former coach Mike Budenholzer could not figure out a system that worked to maximize Booker next to Kevin Durant, as the fit of Booker and Bradley Beal in the backcourt did not mesh well together, and the rest of the team could not quite figure it out.
With Durant getting traded to the Houston Rockets and Beal being waived and eventually signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, Booker is now the clear No. 1 option in Phoenix and will look to get back on track with a new backcourt partner in Jalen Green.
Devin Booker Projected to Bounce Back in 2025-26 Season
Bleacher Report's Mo Dakhil ranked Booker as the No. 1 most likely player to bounce back this season.
Dakhil said of Booker:
"It has been a disastrous few seasons in Phoenix. The organization is on its fourth coach in four years. The 'vibes' last season were awful. Nobody looked like they wanted to be there, and it showed on the court.
"Devin Booker had one of his worst seasons in several years. Booker is too talented and too young for this to be the beginning of the end for him. This season, he should return to All-Star form.
"After playing in just 53 games the previous season, Booker played in 75 games last season but registered some of his worst numbers. His scoring average dropped 1.5 points. He shot 33.2 percent from three, his worst since the 2018-19 season.
"Why the bounce-back year for Booker? For starters, Beal and Durant are no longer on the roster. He will not have to worry about getting them opportunities. He will be the focal point of the offense under new head coach Jordan Ott. Let Booker be Booker.
"The Suns are not expected to be good this season, but this year needs to be a total vibe shift. Part of that is Booker bouncing back to being the star player that he has been for most of his career."
It seems very likely that Booker will get back to being an All-Star this season after being named one in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024 with the increased opportunities he will have as Phoenix's lone star.
Phoenix would be very happy to see Booker thrive in new coach Jordan Ott's system and be able to co-exist with Green as his backcourt partner.
Suns fans will be able to hear from Booker and the rest of the Suns for the first time after an eventful offseason next Wednesday at the team's media day.