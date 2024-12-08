Suns Starters vs Heat Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hope to get back in the win column on Saturday night against the Miami Heat.
To do so, they'll roll out the following starting lineup:
Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Devin Booker
Royce O'Neale
Mason Plumlee
Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkic remain out for the rest of the team's road trip on the east coast while rookie Ryan Dunn was questionable ahead of game time but was ruled out ahead of time.
O'Neale gets the starting nod for Durant while Plumlee again gets the starting five spot while Nurkic is out.
Jones is one of three Suns players to have played all 21 games, being joined by O'Neale and Booker.
Jones posted a cool 13 points with five rebounds, six assists and two steals in Phoenix's most recent outing - a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Jones has scored 10+ points the last seven of eight nights.
Beal has missed eight games in the 2023-24 season due to injury but is healthy tonight after a scare on Thursday where he rolled his ankle before staying in the game. He ended the night with 24 points.
Booker has posted some incredible scoring numbers as of late, as he's scored 26+ points in the last six of seven games - three of which have gone for 31 or more.
The Suns have only won their last three of ten games - four of those losses were by ten points or fewer.
Opening tip between the Suns and Heat is slated for 6:00 PM Arizona time.