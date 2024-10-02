Suns' Starting Lineup Among Best in NBA
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have one of the best lineups in the NBA.
That's not exactly breaking news with names such as Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal thrown in the mix, though other key players such as Tyus Jones and Jusuf Nurkic help round out a fairly stout starting five in Phoenix.
Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes the Suns possess one of the best starting units in the league despite an uneven 2023-24 season and an uncertain outlook going into the year - ultimately ranking them at number 7.
Projected Starters: Tyus Jones, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkić
This projected starting five is the confirmed starting unit - as coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed as much in an interview just days ago.
Bailey expanded on the starting group and why it should be considered among the best in basketball:
"There's a pretty strong case to bring Bradley Beal off the bench for this team. In a vacuum, he's a better player than Grayson Allen, but there's more than enough usage and playmaking going to Tyus Jones, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. And Beal could dominate opposing second units.- Bailey on Suns' starting five
"That would be a tough sell for a 31-year-old three-time All-Star making $50.2 million this season, though. The Phoenix Suns will almost certainly start their three stars, Jusuf Nurkić and their incoming floor general.
"And legitimate concerns about the division of labor for this group aside, it's undoubtedly one of the most talented starting lineups in the league.
"Booker and Durant are two of the best three-level scorers in the NBA. Beal should be able to dominate third-option defenders. Nurkić is an underrated facilitator. And Jones should have the entire group more organized than it was for most of last season."
Jones should undoubtedly be able to organize the offense at a masterful level - which will put Booker and Beal both in more natural positions to succeed this season. Durant is still an MVP talent and all-world scorer that can fit in virtually any situation. Nurkic will almost certainly be infinitely more comfortable in the Budenholzer offense compared to last season, and looks to be in the best shape he has been in years.
While the case can be made for either Allen or Royce O'Neale to snag a starting spot, the fact that neither are should be a testament to the improved depth and roster structure compared to last season - it truly is a stark contrast.
The Suns are below the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder - who come in at the top of the list.
In the end, this unit plus an improved bench could be enough to compete with the squads mentioned above - but the upcoming months will ultimately show if they can truly compete at the highest level.