Suns Reveal Starting Lineup?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns had rolled the dice on either Bradley Beal or Devin Booker excelling at point guard last season.
The gamble didn't pay off, and new Suns coach Mike Budenholzer made it a point of emphasis to find not one but two reliable ball-handlers in Tyus Jones and Monte Morris to help structure, organize and ultimately command Phoenix's offense for the 2023-24 season.
It was unclear how the Suns would roll out a starting lineup with their star trio of Booker, Beal and Kevin Durant with a new point guard, though in Jones' free agency announcement of his intentions to sign with Phoenix, Budenholzer allegedly told Jones he would be the team's starting point guard.
That was over the summer, and though we've been operating as if Jones would be one of Phoenix's starting five players, Budenholzer confirmed Jones would be a starter in a recent interview with NBA.com's Steve Aschburner:
Q: For a long time, Tyus Jones had the label of “best backup point guard in the NBA.” Last year he was the starter in Washington but that team struggled. What does he bring as a free-agent addition?
A: "Certainly we feel like Tyus has established himself as a great starting point guard in our league and he will be our starter. When you put him out there with Kevin, Brad, Book and Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic], we feel like we’ve got a strong starting five. And a really strong bench behind them.
"Tyus can help us play faster. He’s great with the kick-aheads, he’s great with getting teammates involved in transition. But then also in the halfcourt. He’s a guy who has always been a high assists guy, low turnovers. He can get us organized. Everyone talks about how much talent we have. Hopefully he can put them in positions to be their best."
Phoenix's starting lineup as follows:
PG - Tyus Jones
SG - Bradley Beal
SF - Devin Booker
PF - Kevin Durant
C - Jusuf Nurkic
Guys such as Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen will be coming off the bench.
Training camp begins next week for Phoenix.