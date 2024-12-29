Suns Announce Starting Lineup vs Warriors
The Phoenix Suns will have a new starting lineup tonight against the Golden State Warriors with Devin Booker and Jusuf Nurkic both out.
Booker (left groin strain) will be missing his fifth-straight game, while Nurkic is beginning his three-game suspension for his role in an altercation in last night's 98-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) and Bol Bol (left knee contusion) also did not make the quick trip and will both be out for the fifth-straight game.
Here's the starting lineup coach Mike Budenholzer is rolling with tonight:
- Tyus Jones
- Bradley Beal
- Ryan Dunn
- Kevin Durant
- Mason Plumlee
Jones is one of two Suns to have played in all 30 games this season. He will look to bounce back after a season-low three points against Dallas.
Beal also struggled against the Mavericks with only 11 points on 5-of-18 shooting and four turnovers after having arguably his best game of the season against the Denver Nuggets on Christmas. The Suns will need Beal to be aggressive tonight and feed off his energy.
Dunn is in the starting lineup for the third-straight game with Booker out. Phoenix will once again go to Royce O'Neale off the bench in favor of the rookie, who will have a tough test defensively against Stephen Curry and company.
Durant, as he has been in several games this season, was the lone bright spot against the Mavericks, leading the way with 35 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He will look to carry over this performance against his former team.
Plumlee will be making his eighth start this season in place of Nurkić. The big man has not scored in double figures since Nov. 12, but has been big on the glass and with his playmaking.
Tonight's game tips off shortly after 6:30 p.m. Arizona time.