Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be looking to get back on track once again when they host the Los Angeles Clippers tonight.
Phoenix (28-33) is currently 3.5 games back of the last play-in spot and is 3-11 in its last 14 games. Meanwhile, the Clippers (32-28) have also been struggling as of late and fallen down to the seventh seed in the West after losing five of their last six.
The Suns will have the same starting lineup tonight against LA:
- Bradley Beal
- Devin Booker
- Kevin Durant
- Bol Bol
- Nick Richards
Beal remains in the starting lineup after originally being questionable for tonight with a left calf injury, but later upgraded to available. The star guard is averaging 21.7 points over his last 10 games.
Booker will look to increase his scoring numbers tonight after recording 17 points apiece in Phoenix's last two games. The 10-year veteran is also coming off a six-turnover game and has four or more turnovers in three of the past four contests, so expect him and the team to have a more focused effort on taking care of the ball, especially after the Suns turned it over 22 times in Sunday's loss to Minnesota and let up a season-worst 40 points off turnovers.
Durant got hot in the fourth quarter against the Timberwolves, despite the Suns faltering big time down the stretch. Durant called the blowout loss to Minnesota "embarrassing" postgame, so we will see how he responds tonight and if he can carry over the hot shooting from the fourth quarter.
Bol did not put up the big scoring numbers (9 points) he had been against the Timberwolves, but did have only his second game all season with double-digit rebounds (11). Phoenix needs him to be confident in his shot and continue to show this all-around effort.
Richards will have a tough task against Ivica Zubac tonight, but Phoenix needs him to be aggressive and will look to find him more after the 7-footer had 0 field goal attempts (only four free throws) against the Timberwolves.
Tonight's game tips off at 8:00 p.m. Arizona time.