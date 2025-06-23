Suns Take Big Ten Center in Mock Draft
The Phoenix Suns have the No. 29 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this week, and there's a number of different directions the team can go in.
One type of player the Suns could select is a big man, especially after the potential departures of Bol Bol and Mason Plumlee in free agency.
CBS Sports analyst David Cobb conducted a recent mock draft where the Suns took Stanford center Maxime Raynaud.
"There are some flashes of Danny Wolf in the way Raynaud moves smoothly on the perimeter as a 7-footer," Cobb wrote.
"He's effective in post-ups and got plenty of them at Stanford, but he was also a career 35% 3-point shooter in college. Though he's strong on the glass, he's not as much of a rim protector as you might expect for a player of his size. That could limit his ceiling."
As a big man who can shoot, Raynaud fits a skillset needed in the NBA that isn't easy to find. He needs to bulk up and add some muscle so that he can compete with NBA bigs on the low block, but there's potential there to expunge.
When a team is hovering around the end of the first round of the draft, it should look for prospects that are either specialists in one particular area or someone that can be raw and developed in the G League.
As a 22-year-old center with four years at Stanford under his belt, Raynaud may be a little further along than some early entrants that will be on the board when the Suns are on the clock. That could help him get closer to playing time early in his career, however, the Suns might benefit from a player with a little bit more upside, especially at an important position like center.