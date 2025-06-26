Suns Taking Massive Risk With Mark Williams Trade
The Phoenix Suns have a new center in Mark Williams after acquiring him from the Charlotte Hornets.
In the deal, the Hornets got the No. 29 pick (draft rights to UConn's Liam McNeeley), a 2029 first-round pick and Vasilije Micic for Williams.
Williams can be a strong player for the Suns, but he comes with a little bit of baggage and risk.
"Yes, Williams is a major medical gamble," CBS Sports contributor Sam Quinn wrote.
"But just think about what the Lakers were willing to give up for him before they failed his physical: Dalton Knecht, who had just been the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, their unprotected pick in 2031, which has a chance to be fairly valuable just because of the lack of protections and the inherent randomness of the NBA, and unprotected swap rights in the first round in 2030. That's the price you'd pay for a high-level starter. The Suns are getting him for pennies on the dollar competitively."
Williams' value tanked after the trade was rescinded, and the Suns are hoping they can be the main beneficiary of the deal not working out with the Lakers.
Williams averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season in 44 games with the Hornets.
He only has 106 appearances through the first three seasons of his career due to a number of injuries that have plagued the former Duke Blue Devils center.
The hope is that a fresh start for Williams could allow him to grow in the second chapter of his career, and he could be the piece the Suns need in order to get back to the postseason after missing out this year.
The Suns currently hold the No. 52 overall pick in the second round of the draft, which begins at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN.