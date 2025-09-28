Suns Top Pick Impressing Early in Training Camp
PHOENIX -- Khaman Maluach, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, arrives to the Phoenix Suns with hopes of developing into one of the league's best big men down the road.
Maluach, who is still very early in his basketball career, ultimately landed in Phoenix after his slot was used in the Rockets-Suns swap for Kevin Durant earlier this summer.
He'll be a major focal point of the Suns' rebuilding efforts as the front office injected youth and swapped out big names in the 2025-26 lineup.
So far, so good in the very early days of Suns training camp.
Khaman Maluach Impressing Suns So Far
When speaking with reporters, Grayson Allen was asked about Maluach:
"He talks nonstop on the court. Like he's commanding the defense, calling out coverages, constantly talking. For a rookie, let alone a 19-year-old guy to come into a gym and do that first day of training camp is impressive. He's already ready in that aspect," said Allen (h/t Duane Rankin).
Maluach is part of a Suns rookie class that has impressed Devin Booker, as he along with fellow newcomers in Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea are keeping Booker young.
"A lot of potential. ... Everybody's just willing to learn," said Booker when asked what he likes about the rookie class.
"Asking the right questions. The competition level is across the gym, and that's the most important part to me at this stage. It's been fun being around them - not necessarily (that) they're keeping me young. I'm still young too, but you know, you feel it. You definitely feel the energy, and it's contagious."
Maluach - viewed as more of a project thanks to his raw skillset - emerges out of Duke without the pressure of producing right away thanks to the veteran presence of both Mark Williams and Nick Richards.
Oso Ighodaro also is getting work at center.
Maluach stands at 7-2 and just 19 years old. His defense will be his main calling card at the next level.
It's still early, very early in the process, though there's plenty of optimism surrounding Maluach and what he could be.
Communication, especially on defense, will be a key building block for the Duke product.