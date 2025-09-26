Devin Booker Reveals Why He Didn't Bail on Suns
PHOENIX -- It's been tough sledding for Devin Booker in recent memory.
Booker, who arrived to the Phoenix Suns over a decade ago, has seen incredible peaks and valleys through his tenure with the organization.
Now, another test approach's Phoenix's all-time scorer.
Booker now is without stars in Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant entering the 2025-26 season. With new faces at spots such as head coach and general manager, there's several questions surrounding the Suns and their ability to compete.
With so much uncertainty, Booker opted to say in the Valley - inking a massive contract extension to ensure he's with the team that took a chance on him from Day 1.
"I was embraced as an 18 year old kid," Booker told Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM this week. "Even when I was definitely not playing my best, I was able to play through mistakes, learn through mistakes being thrown in the fire and people still supported me. Once the success came in 2020-21, you just felt the energy change. You felt everybody seeing me grow into that type of player. I owe it to this city, this fanbase. I still feel it's untapped - we need to bring a ring here.”
Booker - also speaking at Suns Media Day - referred to it as "unfinished business" at the podium.
"Guys move around all the time, and teams (are) moving guys around. So it's a partnership, it's a trust. (Owner) Mat (Ishbia) came in and understood the importance of how I felt about the city and how the city feels about me," Booker said.
"But like I just said, from being at the bottom and almost getting the job done, I have unfinished business here. I know how much it would mean to this city and this organization. That's my job as a leader. It's my responsibility of being a franchise player. I have to communicate to everybody the importance of basketball in this town, and how seriously we take it."
Booker is now surrounded by a cast of players including Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green among other young faces across the league.
The Suns may not have much attention on them nationally as the season approaches, though as long as Booker remains in Phoenix, the organization will still have something for fans to cheer for as a transition into a new era begins.