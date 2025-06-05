Suns Trade Idea Sends Devin Booker to Eastern Conference Foe
The Phoenix Suns are in a position to where they can blow things up and go into a rebuild this summer.
While Kevin Durant is the likelier Suns star to be traded, Devin Booker could also be on the move.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey proposed a trade that would send Booker to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, the No. 3 pick, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick and a 2032 first-round pick swap.
"The Philadelphia 76ers jumping up to the third spot in the lottery makes them one of the more interest trade candidates this summer, especially since Paul George's first season there was such a disaster," Bailey wrote.
"Adding that pick to two more firsts and a far-future pick swap would give the Suns a good batch of draft assets to tip off a rebuild. And trading George somewhere down the line for more assets wouldn't be out of the question either.
"On the Sixers' side of the deal, this is a lot of capital to give up, but it certainly opens their window for contention a bit wider. If they could have an upright Joel Embiid for a playoff run with Booker and Tyrese Maxey, they could join the Thunder and Pacers in the trend of teams that recently traded Paul George and made the Finals shortly thereafter."
This is a trade that would completely shift the Suns' trajectory. They would start with the No. 3 overall pick, which they can use to find their new superstar that better fits the team's timeline.
George would have a chance to re-establish himself as a No. 1 option when healthy, giving the Suns a veteran that could go out and get 20 points per night.
It would be difficult to move on from Booker, but combining this haul with the eventual Durant trade could give the Suns enough assets to get back on track.