Suns Unveil Starting Lineup vs Clippers
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns enter tonight’s matchup in Los Angeles against the Clippers with a 1-0 record after coming back from down 20 to defeat the Sacramento Kings 120-116 in their season opener Wednesday.
Phoenix will once again be without Jalen Green, who will also be out for tomorrow’s matchup at the Denver Nuggets with a right hamstring strain he suffered in the preseason.
The Clippers don’t have anyone notable out for tonight’s game, as they enter their home opener following a very disappointing 129-108 season-opening loss to the Utah Jazz Wednesday.
Phoenix is not starting new center Mark Williams again, but roll with the same starting lineup that it did in the season opener:
- Devin Booker
- Grayson Allen
- Dillon Brooks
- Ryan Dunn
- Oso Ighodaro
More on the Suns' Starting 5
Booker said that he played “nasty” in the Suns’ opener despite finishing with 31 points, as he uncharacteristically missed five free throws and turned the ball over six times, the majority of them unforced. He and the Suns will look to start off on a much better note against L.A.
Allen gets his second-straight start in place of Green and is coming off an 18-point, 7-assist, 5-rebound game against the Kings with all 18 of his points being scored in the second half. Allen, who is known for being more of a spot-up shooter, did a lot of initiating in the opener and will look to provide a strong complement next to Booker in the backcourt again.
As expected, Brooks was the heart and soul of the Suns’ effort in the opener after a strong offseason of practices that saw him take charge defensively after being acquired as part of the return for Kevin Durant from the Houston Rockets. Brooks surprisingly attempted a team-high 24 shots in the opener, which led to 22 points to go along with four rebounds and two steals, but the Suns were not deterred by his shot attempts because of his effort that helped sparked the comeback.
Dunn looked very improved offensively in the opener, doing a lot more with the ball in his hands rather than just being a catch-and-shoot threat. He was a bright spot in Phoenix's ugly first half against the Kings and did not finish as strong as he started, but still nearly had a double double with nine points, 10 rebounds (5 offensive) and three blocks.
Ighodaro earns his second consecutive start after getting three meaningful starts in the preseason, but it still comes as a bit of a surprise given that Williams is healthy. Ighodaro played 19 minutes in the opener, recording seven points and four rebounds.
The Suns still have "target minutes" set for Williams, who Phoenix is trying to keep healthy given his past injury history, according to coach Jordan Ott. Williams played 24 minutes in the opener and changed the dynamic of the game during his time on the court, ending with six points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.
"We're just taking it game-by-game. Obviously he has to play well," Ott said of Williams pregame (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Go back to the same thing. Our center depth is really good. I think we consistently see that every time we go out and play. He's just another added piece. He played his first game the other night.
"Again, our center depth is really good. We'll see where it goes. Long season, but obviously, he had a great Game 1."
The Suns' starters will be facing off against a starting 5 of James Harden, Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard, Derrick Jones Jr. and Ivica Zubac for the Clippers in tonight's game, which is set to tip off shortly after 7:30 p.m. Arizona time.