Suns’ Starting Lineup Gets Major Boost vs Lakers as Key Starters Return

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hope to find the win column on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, and after injuries forced some lineup shuffling in recent games, Jordan Ott will deploy the following starting five on the floor of Mortgage Matchup Center:

Devin Booker

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Dillon Brooks

Mark Williams

Devin Booker (groin) and Dillon Brooks (Achilles) were questionable entering Sunday. Both went through pre-game warmups before being given the green light.

What a massive boost for this Suns squad.

Phoenix has lost their last two-of-three entering tonight and hope to get back in the win column in this consolation game after the Lakers also fell in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

"Definitely don't like how that game went, especially for this team, the whole Valley nation, but we can't dwell on it," Suns guard Jordan Goodwin said this weekend (h/t Duane Rankin, The Arizona Republic).

"We still got the Lakers here in a couple of days. So we're trying to get that one."

The Suns were previously victorious in their first matchup against the Lakers back in Los Angeles on Dec. 1 -- even as Booker left with his groin injury in the first quarter.

Brooks and Collin Gillespie combined for 61 points that night while the Lakers had 20 turnovers in the loss.

This time around could be different.

“I think the last time we played them it was a second night of a back-to-back. We recognize that. When you have a rest advantage in the NBA that’s massive to your group. So we were able to get out in transition," Ott said when asked about the prior matchup.

"They’re going to put a lot of pressure on us. They have offensively gifted players and put a ton of pressure on your defense and they’re so smart. Luka and LeBron are so smart so whatever coverage you show them early, you’re probably going to have to adjust because they’re just that good. And we will, we’ll show them different looks but it’s a challenge.

"They’re a really good offense and we want to play in transition, we want to play in space as best we can against these guys, put them in closeouts. We know they want to do the same. They want to play pick and roll, and play in the paint, and we’ll try to take some of that away while not allowing their shooters to be open on the perimeter.

"I take some stuff from last game but a second night of a back-to-back really changed it now that we’re sitting here both sitting here with the same number of days of rest."

Opening tip is slated for 6:00 PM MST.

