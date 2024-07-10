Suns Urged to Make Trade With Clippers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns appear to be moving past what has seemed to be an offseason that has spanned forever - between introducing a nearly completely revamped coaching staff and filling out every roster spot outside of the final one.
Many questions remain for Phoenix heading into the new season nonetheless, including what moves can be made moving forward that could improve the squad with limited controllable assets.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report had an idea about what Phoenix could do to take a chance on a roster upgrade without ceding much in the process.
His idea? A trade with the Los Angeles Clippers for a talented former first-round pick.
Trade idea: Nassir Little and a 2031 Second-Round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for Bones Hyland
"The Suns are living through the extreme restrictions of the second apron. Their hands are tied in nearly every transaction, leaving very few moves they can even realistically make.- Buckley on Suns' trade prospects
"This is one of them, though, and there are some fun elements to it.
"They haven't done a bad job of building a bargain-priced bench group on the fly (Monte Morris and Mason Plumlee wave hello), but they still don't have much creation outside of their stars. Hyland is a hoop waiting to happen. He'd get more minutes if he had more elements to his game, but it would be easy to see how a team with the Suns' level of heavyweight scoring-punchers would utilize him and hopefully bring out his best."
The major question surrounding this potential deal is built around if Hyland is a big enough upgrade over what they currently have - or if his ceiling is high enough to make this a worthy gamble.
Hyland has flashed across three NBA seasons, but hasn't played in more than 60 games since his rookie season.
His overall inefficiency as a scorer, questions about his personality within a locker room, and the perception that he brings little to the table outside of scoring have kept his role limited over the last two seasons.
Is it truly worth sacrificing Nassir Little?
Little possesses a salary that is high enough to net a potential quality rotational piece, but he has some untapped potential himself - having shown moments of brilliance with the Suns last season despite battling injuries and a never being able to lock up a rotation spot.
While some fans would like to see the Suns give up on one of Little or Roddy, it doesn't seem like the wisest move in the moment to make this deal.
Will Little be on the roster come October? It appears likely, but don't count out a trade happening with his salary being a main factor that could draw low-spending teams in.