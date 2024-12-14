Inside The Suns

Suns vs Wizards Matchup Removed From National TV

The Phoenix Suns will no longer be on national television against the Washington Wizards.

Donnie Druin

Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) against the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) against the San Antonio Spurs during an NBA Cup game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' Jan. 16 game against the Washington Wizards is no longer scheduled to be shown on TNT.

The game, which would have shown Bradley Beal's return to Washington after spending the first chunk of his career there, was the Wizards' lone nationally televised game:

The start time will now be 5:00 PM MST and will be shown on Arizona’s Family 3TV and Arizona’s Family Sports rather than TNT.

The move spurred plenty of speculation about the future of Beal in Phoenix after it was revealed Jimmy Butler listed the Suns as a preferred trade destination. Beal is the only piece the Suns would conceivably send in a trade, and it's reported he would waive his no-trade clause.

Matters weren't helped when Beal was a surprising late scratch ahead of Phoenix's Friday night win over the Utah Jazz with knee soreness, which wasn't on the injury report until right before tip-off.

Realistically, the move could be because the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA with a 3-20 record - they went the entire month of November without a win while players such as Jordan Poole or Kyle Kuzma could be traded ahead of the league's Feb. 6 deadline.

The Suns themselves hope to get going after a rough stretch without Kevin Durant. Phoenix sits with a 13-11 record entering their Sunday matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Published
Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News