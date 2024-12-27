Preview: Suns, Mavericks Battle Without Stars
PHOENIX -- Tonight is another night to work towards climbing up the standings as the Phoenix Suns (15-14) are looking to secure the head-to-head tiebreaker tonight against the Dallas Mavericks (19-11) at Footprint Center.
The Suns are coming off of a massive 110-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Christmas to avoid moving below .500 - but will be without star G Devin Booker for the third consecutive contest due to a groin injury.
A brief preview surrounding the night ahead:
Mavericks: Life Without Luka
The Mavericks already ruled Luka Doncic out tonight due to a calf strain suffered on Christmas - they will look to move forward without the MVP candidate and potentially key rotation piece Dereck Lively II.
Dallas has fared shockingly well without Doncic this season - having gone 6-2 with wins over the Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New York Knicks.
These showings are a testament to what a high-quality season is being put forth by Kyrie Irving, Naji Marshall, and more that should contribute enough to make this a competitive contest.
Player to Watch: Quentin Grimes
Grimes is the quintessential low-volume, high-impact player.
Grimes is averaging 11.4 PPG in December while sporting 49.4/41.9/87 shooting splits on subdued volume - while also playing exceptional defense.
He has been instrumental in the surge from the Mavs within the last month and could be a key cog in putting Dallas over the top against Phoenix.
Prediction: Suns Win
Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will recapture the magic that was found on Christmas en route to defeating Durant's former teammate in Kyrie Irving.
The Mavericks have been a consistently quality team this season, but the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Christmas could negatively carry into tonight - expect role players such as Monte Morris and Ryan Dunn to step up once again as well to counter the depth Dallas possesses.
Ultimately, the Suns enjoy another strong defensive showing and knock down enough threes to secure the victory to continue a pursuit to climb up the standings once again.
Suns-Mavs is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. local time tonight.