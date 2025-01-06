PREVIEW: Suns Desperately Need Win vs 76ers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (15-18) are approaching what is sure to be the most vital week of the season - it starts tonight with a game on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers (14-19).
These two squads entered the season with high hopes of being able to contend for an NBA title behind reshaped rosters and title-winning head coaches.
Neither have lived up to expectations for various reasons - and those reasons were illuminated very clearly in the Suns' 118-115 victory between the teams on November 4.
Paul George - the purported "crown jewel" of 2024 free agency - struggled mightily in the game, going just 4-for-14 from the floor, while Devin Booker's struggles were illuminated that night as well.
This appears to be very much be a wrestling match to ultimately gain traction back for either squad - as the current positions in the standings could lead to this game meaning much more in the grand scheme of the season compared to others.
This will also serve as the first game that Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic are set to come off the bench, as confirmed by Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee are set to start this game. The rookie wing out of Virginia will likely be tasked with containing All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey, while Plumlee could have his hands full with Joel Embiid - who is coming into the night as a question mark as to whether he will give it a go or not.
The Suns are ultimately going to have to accomplish a number of specific feats to win the game.
Amongst those keys are:
- Channel Beal/Allen duo off the bench
- Beat Philly on the glass
- Put trust in Dunn to contain Maxey on-ball
If the Suns are able to do two of these - along with controlling the pace of play and utilizing creativity to push a potentially short-handed Sixers squad to the limits - they could be going into tomorrow's game against the Charlotte Hornets with real hope for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Suns-Sixers is set to tip-off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time this evening.