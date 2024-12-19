PREVIEW: Suns Face Pacers, Look to Extend Win Streak
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (14-11) are looking to extend their current win streak to three games against the Indiana Pacers (12-15) tonight at Footprint Center.
This game will serve as another litmus test of sorts, as Indiana has won two consecutive games as well and has seen star G Tyrese Haliburton play better as of late.
The Suns will also look to return Bradley Beal to the lineup - he was listed as probable last night and it appears that the extra rest was beneficial in making a return from a two-game absence.
Without further ado, a brief preview to outline the matchup ahead:
Pacers: Struggling to Gain Traction
The Pacers' four-game losing streak from November 29 to December 4 perfectly incapsulates their season thus far.
The runner-ups in the East in 2024 have experienced several highs - from getting revenge on the Boston Celtics to subduing the Dallas Mavericks.
They have also fallen to the Toronto Raptors twice along with going down at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets minus LaMelo Ball.
The tepid start has just been a symptom of several unfortunate injuries coupled with much more inconsistent offensive outputs this season - despite still housing a talented roster.
Player To Watch: Bennedict Mathurin
Mathurin - a product of the University of Arizona - had been wildly impressive for much of October and November, but has cooled down substantially in December.
The third-year guard is averaging just 13.6 PPG this month on 39.1/20.8/91.7 splits while not contributing much else in other aspects of the game.
The talented guard remains a fluid ball-handler, has a solid scoring repitoire, and is athletic enough to give the Suns' defense trouble.
Expect Mathurin to be a factor in tonight's matchup.
Key to Game: Exploit Pacers' On-Ball Defense
The Pacers - according to nearly all metrics - have a bottom 5 defense.
This is another prime opportunity for a potentially elite Suns offense to continue to gain footing on that end.
Beal's expected return gives yet another scoring punch that could be further insulated by both Tyus Jones and Royce O'Neale - who each have shot over 50% from three-point range over the last two weeks.
The Pacers' defense generally lacks POA stoppers and has one of the statistically worst defenders in the entire NBA in Haliburton. It is abundantly clear that this is a matchup that Phoenix both can and should exploit.
Suns-Pacers is set to tip off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.