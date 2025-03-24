PREVIEW: Suns Face Bucks for First Time
PHOENIX -- Tonight, the Phoenix Suns (34-37) look to continue positive trends that have become apparent over the last two weeks against the Milwaukee Bucks (40-30) as part of the lengthy home stretch.
The Suns are winners of four of their last five contests, while Milwaukee is coming off of two consecutive victories.
The Bucks will be without star G Damian Lillard tonight, while Bradley Beal will likely continue to sit out for Phoenix.
A brief preview of the key matchup below:
Rundown of Bucks' Season
Milwaukee's first full season under head coach Doc Rivers has been one of highs and lows - now sitting 10 games over .500 after starting the season winning only two of their first 10 contests.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the common denominator this season - the superstar F has held the squad together through unfortunate injury situations, questionable roster-building decisions, and everything in between.
Milwaukee did make moves across the margins at the trade deadline in February as well - those trades look to be paying off currently.
At this point, it feels safe to assume that the Bucks have secured a top-six seed in the East - but they are still seeking to pass the Indiana Pacers to host a first round playoff series. Milwaukee will be extra motivated to steal this game.
Player to Watch: Kyle Kuzma
Kuzma was acquired by the Bucks at the trade deadline for Khris Middleton - the 2020 NBA champion has added an interesting layer of physicality to the defense despite encountering continued offensive struggles.
Kuzma is coming off of two 20-point showings in the last three games, so watch out for the former Washington Wizards F to pick up some slack in the confirmed absence of Lillard.
Prediction: Suns Win
This contest felt like a toss-up this weekend - even assuming Lillard would play.
Now that the All-Star is out, this looks to be a game that the Suns should be able to control - it simply feels as if Milwaukee doesn't have enough scoring firepower to hang with a Phoenix offense that has been humming as of late.
Don't count out Antetokounmpo, but the Suns look to be in prime position to extend the win streak to four games.
Suns-Bucks is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.