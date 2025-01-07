PREVIEW: Suns Seek to Start Win Streak vs Hornets
PHOENIX -- Today is another opportunity to get better - and the Phoenix Suns (16-18) will look to take that to heart against the wildly struggling Charlotte Hornets (7-27) tonight in Charlotte.
The Suns are coming off of a quality second-half performance that resulted in a 109-99 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers last night, while Charlotte is currently riding a 10-game losing streak.
Tonight will be the second consecutive game in which Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic will come off the bench - the former who scored a team-high 25 points against the 76ers.
A brief preview ahead of the first of two matchups in a matter of days between the two squads:
Charlotte: Struggling Despite Emerging Stars
Charlotte's 10-game losing streak has featured four games without franchise player LaMelo Ball - who is averaging a career-best mark of 29.8 PPG this season.
Second-year phenom Brandon Miller has also broken out, averaging 21.5 PPG on an above-average mark of 36.1% from three-point range.
Mark Williams, Tre Mann, and Miles Bridges round out an exciting offensive core that is equally as inconsistent/inefficient as the potential potency this crew can put forward.
That has resulted in the 29th-ranked offensive rating - and while the defense is better relative to the offense, it still sits at just 14th.
So while Charlotte is talented, they have still yet to put things together on a consistent basis.
Suns Rookies Look to Continue to Shine
The 28th overall pick in June's draft has already found himself as a regular in the starting lineup - just a little over two months into his pro career.
Ryan Dunn replaced Bradley Beal for the foreseeable future after serving as a spot starter since Christmas Day. The rookie hasn't disappointed.
Dunn has found himself in double figures as a scorer in three of the last four games which has coincided with a rediscovered confidence in his three-point shot.
Oso Ighodaro also continues to prove what the Phoenix front office saw in him right - being the most impactful center on the floor in this game by a solid margin.
The Arizona native flashed his intriguing blend of play finishing, passing, and athleticism to outshine both Mason Plumlee and Jusuf Nurkic tonight - it is clear that the Suns have a pair of rookies to look forward to continue developing in the coming years.
Prediction: Suns Win
The team should feel confident in taking this game - point blank.
Phoenix has the talent advantage, coaching advantage, and an attractive shot diet that has carried through much of the season that should prove to be too efficient for Charlotte to match.
While Ball and Miller could have something to say about Phoenix stealing a runaway victory, the overall inconsistency and recent improvement on the defensive side of the ball from the Suns is ultimately going to be enough to return home with the chance to get back to 18-18.
Suns-Hornets is set to tip-off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time yet again in the last game on the road before a three-game homestand over the weekend.