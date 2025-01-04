PREVIEW: Suns Look to Start 2025 With Win vs Pacers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (15-17) are set to usher in a new year tonight against the Indiana Pacers (17-18) in what is set to be a month that will see a steady dose of road games.
The Suns will be looking to avenge the 120-111 loss to Indiana on December 19, while also looking to avoid an overarching four-game skid (Phoenix hasn't won since Christmas).
The Suns are actually coming into tonight in less complete fashion compared to the last matchup with the Pacers - as Jusuf Nurkic will serve out the last of his three-game suspension, Royce O'Neale is set to miss the game due to an ankle sprain, and Bradley Beal is an apparent game-time decision.
Indiana has also been coming into form as of late - as the 2024 Eastern Conference runner-ups beat the Boston Celtics for a second time this season.
This coincides with the Pacers getting healthier and the offense looking much more like the 2023-24 version of the squad.
Tyrese Haliburton is coming off of his best game of the season - putting up 33 points and 15 dimes to the table in a 128-115 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night - which also ironically likely serves as the final game of Jimmy Butler's time with the franchise.
The key to the game is just that - if the Suns are able to subdue the impact that Indiana's backcourt has put forward over the last three weeks, they could find themselves back in the win column.
This contest also serves as a potential get-right game for Devin Booker, who is coming off of a rough shooting night in his return from injury on December 31 against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Booker has struggled with efficiency from the field - but could take advantage of the subpar point of attack defense that Indiana puts forward.
The next three weeks will be crucial to deciding Phoenix's ultimate fate in the standings this season - and defeating a surging Pacers squad would go a long way towards rebuilding momentum that has been lost in recent weeks.
Suns-Pacers is set to tip-off shortly after 5 P.M. Arizona time.