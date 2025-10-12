Promising Suns Rookie Finally Makes Preseason Debut
Phoenix Suns rookie Koby Brea made his preseason debut on Sunday in their 111-109 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Brea subbed in for the final 4:48 and missed both of his three-point attempts.
Brea, 22, subbed in for backup guard Jordan Goodwin. He had a shot to tie the game with 45.6 seconds left but missed.
Brea is someone the Suns believed in during the draft process, so much so they traded two second-round picks to the Golden State Warriors for his draft rights as he is considered the top 3-point shooter in his draft class.
As a senior with Kentucky, Brea averaged a career-high 11.6 points and made 43.5% of his threes.
The 22-year-old sharpshooter had been battling a thumb sprain, which is why he did not play in either of the Suns' first two preseason games.
Phoenix previously defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-81, in Palm Springs, Calif. and beat the Nets on Friday.
Suns Taking It Slow With Koby Brea
Brea made his debut with the Suns, and now he, Khaman Maluach (the No. 10 pick) and Rasheer Fleming (No. 41) each have appeared for their new team.
Phoenix first-year coach Jordan Ott, who is the Suns' fourth head coach in the last four years, explained his plan for Brea pregame.
"He's had a great couple of months since [NBA Summer League] and into training camp," Suns coach Jordan Ott said, via Duane Rankin on X. "He's going to get his time and it'll be in the near future, but we have a plan for him.
“He’s right on path and every day, whether he plays in the game or not, or whether it’s in practice, he plays at a high level.
Phoenix is counting on Brea to help the G-League Valley Suns, as he is with the NBA’s Suns on a two-way deal. He shot 43.5% from three with the Kentucky Wildcats this past season.
Brea, 22, led all NCAA Division I players in 3-point percentage (49.8%) in 2024-25 with the Dayton Flyers, where he played his first four years of collegiate basketball.
Brea, who played five years of Division I basketball, has experience under multiple collegiate systems. He thrived this past season with the Wildcats and Mark Pope, showing he can make big shots for a high-level program.
This is a question that Suns fans will look to have answered before the team opens its regular season at home on Wednesday, Oct. 22, versus the Sacramento Kings.
Guard Collin Gillespie would be, to this point, the top backup guard to Devin Booker and Jalen Green. Brea needs to show like Gillespie, he will crowd opposing guards defensively and be patient on offense to set up open looks.
You can watch Brea, who is on a two-way deal, at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena on Nov. 14 against the Rip City Remix, though his first game will be on Nov. 8 on the road versus the Los Angeles’ Lakers G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.