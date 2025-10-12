Suns Lose Thrilling Matchup vs Nets as China Trip Closes
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns load up the plane and head back to the United States with an even 1-1 record in their duo of preseason battles against the Brooklyn Nets in China.
After emerging with an overtime victory, the Suns' second matchup also came down to the wire in what was an eventual 111-109 win for Brooklyn.
After Jared Butler made a three-point shot to tie action at 109-109 with over 10 seconds remaining in regulation, Brooklyn's Tyrese Martin sank a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining to seal the win for the Nets after being fouled on a three-point attempt.
Phoenix led by as much as 15 in the contest. They are now 2-1 in preseason play.
The Suns were led by Devin Booker's 18 points (a game-high for either team) despite a poor 4-12 shooting night from the field. Dillon Brooks, Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards also finished in double digits.
Battling a thumb injury all training camp, we did see rookie guard Koby Brea play a quick five minutes of action. Other rookies in Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming were also a bit limited in their playing time but could see more action in the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Oct. 14.
"Koby is in a great place. He's a young player we have high hopes and high expectations for," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters before the game (h/t Duane Rankin).
"He's had a great couple of months since summer league and into training camp. He's going to get his time and it'll be in the near future, but we have a plan for him. He's right on path and every day, whether he plays in the game or not, or whether it's in practice, he plays at a high level."
The Nets shot a strong 48% from the field as a team and outrebounded the Suns 44-35 on the night. Brooklyn pulled out the win despite having 24 totals, which followed a whopping 34-turnover performance previously on Friday.
CJ Huntley, Jalen Green, Damion Baugh, Mark Williams and Tyrese Samuel all did not play for the Suns.
Green and Williams - two projected starters in Phoenix - are currently out due to injury but are hopeful to be ready for the team's regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Sacramento Kings.