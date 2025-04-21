Ranking Suns Head Coach Candidates
PHOENIX -- Life in the NBA can be arduous - the Phoenix Suns are facing that reality now.
Just two years removed from pushing the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets to six games in a second-round series, Phoenix now finds themselves in a position that the franchise hasn't experienced in over a decade - even the struggles of 2011-2013 didn't appear to be as bleak as the current arrangement.
Phoenix finished the season 36-46 with one of the oldest rosters in the NBA and don't own any control over first round picks for nearly a decade. The franchise is in uncharted territory
The Suns are now reportedly looking to hire a coach that is different compared to the previous two lead men to take the mantle in Frank Vogel and Mike Budenholzer.
That begs the question: who is the best man for the job?
While Jordi Fernandez is now off the head coaching market, there is no lack of quality assistant coaches around the league that can step in and take a major leadership role for a Phoenix franchise that is seeking to be among the best in the NBA.
The top three candidates for the job - at the surface:
3. Royal Ivey
Ivey quite possibly could be the choice is Phoenix has a reconciliation with Kevin Durant in mind - the embattled Sun has been both teammates with and a player for Ivey over the last 15 years. The two share a close relationship to this day - that could count for something.
Durant aside, Ivey has built an impressive career as a coach - perhaps most notably as the head coach of the South Sudan national team in the 2024 Olympics.
Ivey is well-respected across the league, is known to be a strong leader, and has a track record of developing prospects, particularly for the Houston Rockets.
2. Jared Dudley
A familiar face in Phoenix could be just what the franchise needs.
While Dudley hasn't been a fixture in the city in some years, the now decorated assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks knows what the franchise is all about and would bring a calm, collected voice to a locker room that desperately needs direction.
The longtime NBA forward has been commended for his player development, in-game defense acumen, and leadership - all issues that arguably have plagued the Suns the previous two seasons.
1. Johnnie Bryant
Bryant's track record with three successful franchises - the Utah Jazz, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers - is very difficult to leave ignored.
The longtime assistant has connected on a personal level with many current and former players - none of which is as meaningful for his case to be a head coach as Donovan Mitchell, who has continually given rave reviews of Bryant.
The current associate head coach for Cleveland could be in the midst of a deep playoff run - so Suns brass may need patience to bring on who could be the strongest candidate of this cycle.