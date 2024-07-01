Recapping Suns' First Day of Free Agency
PHOENIX -- The sun rises on what is effectively the second day of free agency, and Phoenix Suns fans sure hope for more action after a rather uneventful first day of moves.
Typically, the June 30/July 1 opening of free agency across the league ensues with madness. Splash moves are made left and right and from the very opening of the gates, teams jockey in position for what is undoubtedly the most chaotic offseason in any sport.
Yet that wasn't the case this year, as teams were awfully careful to not "tamper" thanks to the new CBA (remember the Suns got docked their second-round pick last year for doing that with Drew Eubanks?)
Although no big fireworks ensued from the jump, we still saw some Suns related news.
Before a potentially busy Day 2 of free agency in Phoenix, let's recap yesterday:
Suns Day 1 Free Agency Recap
The Suns made just one signing yesterday in center Mason Plumlee, who replaces Drew Eubanks as the backup center in Phoenix behind Jusuf Nurkic.
Plumlee spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and played just under 15 minutes per night, though he averaged nearly five rebounds/points a piece in a limited role.
As PHNX's Gerald Bourguet points out, the Suns got one of the best rim protectors in the league.
Plumlee's deal is for one season and worth $3.3 million.
As we alluded to, Plumlee was the only signing for Phoenix made yesterday. We did see some familiar names go elsewhere, however.
The most notable was Chris Paul, who was waived by the Golden State Warriors ahead of his $30 million salary being guaranteed.
Paul was a rumored candidate to return to Phoenix but ultimately signed with the San Antonio Spurs on a one-year deal worth $11 million according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
In terms of Suns players on the roster last season, Eric Gordon was the lone player to make a move after declining his option with Phoenix and signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. Gordon's deal in Philly is a vet minimum $3.3 million (for his years of service in the league, just like Plumlee) for one season.
In terms of moves yesterday, that's all that happened. The Suns obviously did see some players make decisions before the weekend started.
Guys such as Damion Lee, Josh Okogie and Drew Eubanks declined their player-options with the Suns. Phoenix is reportedly hopeful to land Lee and Okogie back while Eubanks - especially with Plumlee in the mix - is most likely out of the picture.
Bol Bol is reportedly staying the Valley on a one-year deal, which will allow the Suns his early Bird Rights when he enters free agency next offseason. Royce O'Neale is sticking around after inking a four-year, $44 million deal with Phoenix, too.